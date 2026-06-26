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Auditions for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Auditions for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Theater Ensemble Arts will hold open auditions for the September performance of "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors." A variety of roles are available. No experience is required.
Auditions take place at the Scene Shop on West Arrington in Farmington at:

6PM on Friday 7/17
5PM on Saturday 7/18
5PM on Sunday 7/19
6PM on Monday 7/20.

More information is at 505-326-2839.

Theater Ensemble Arts Scene Shop
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Theater Ensemble Arts
505-326-2839
teartsnm@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/TEAcommunitytheatre/?ref=bookmarks

Artist Group Info

teartsnm@gmail.com
Theater Ensemble Arts Scene Shop
818 West Arrington
Farm, New Mexico 87401
5053262839
teartsnm@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/TEAcommunitytheatre