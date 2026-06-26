Auditions for Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Theater Ensemble Arts will hold open auditions for the September performance of "Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors." A variety of roles are available. No experience is required.

Auditions take place at the Scene Shop on West Arrington in Farmington at:

6PM on Friday 7/17

5PM on Saturday 7/18

5PM on Sunday 7/19

6PM on Monday 7/20.

More information is at 505-326-2839.