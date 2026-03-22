Artist Talk & Film Screening: Charine Pilar Gonzales

The Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College will host an evening of storytelling and film with Charine Pilar Gonzales, at 6PM on Thursday, November 12th. Charine will share her creative journey and approach to community-based filmmaking that intertwines memories, dreams, and truths through vivid story.

Fort Lewis College alum and featured artist in the Center of Southwest Studies’ current exhibition, Constellations of Place.

During her presentation, Charine will screen two of her acclaimed short films: "River Bank (Pō-Kehgeh)," which is the first narrative fiction film approved by San Ildefonso Pueblo to be filmed on Tribal lands since the 1980s, and is told using an Indigenous story structure, inspired by traditional Tewa stories. Her second film, "This Land Carries Us," is a reflection of Tewa people and land that was produced for the recent exhibition ‘Tewa Nangeh/Tewa Country’ at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum.

She is a Producer for the Native Lens project, a crowdsourced collaboration by KSUT Tribal Radio and Rocky Mountain PBS. She owns the multimedia production company Povi Studios, and is represented by Rain Management Group.