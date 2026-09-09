Art Market and Silent Auction: Annual Fundraiser for Grace’s Kitchen.

The Annual Fundraiser for Grace’s Kitchen takes place at St. Barnabas Church in Cortez on Thursday and Friday. (October 10 (4-6pm) and October 11(11:30 – 2:00). The event will feature Art, antiques and more. Details are at stbarnabascortez.org.

Over 400 pieces: work of local artists, historical collectables, unusual NW and SW Native American art, Stained Glass, Mosaics, Jewelry, Pottery, Rugs, Quilts and MUCH more.

Silent Auction and direct sales.

Donations for the market are accepted until Sept 30th or to sign up to help with event: Contact St. Barnabas Office: 970 565 7865 (office hours 9 – 12 , M-Th), office@stbarnabascortez.org.