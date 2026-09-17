Animas River Cleanup Hosted by 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited
Animas River Cleanup Hosted by 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited
5 Rivers Trout Unlimited invites the public to an Animas River Cleanup from 10 to 1 on Saturday, (9/26)
from Dalla Betta Park to the 9th Street Bridge. Participants will gather at Santa Rita Park and should provide their own work gloves, appropriate footwear, water and sunscreen. Lunch will be provided, as well as trash bags.
RSVP and details are at fiveriverstu.org
Santa Rita
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Five Rivers Trout Unlimited
ski3pin@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
pikaenterprisesllc@gmail.com
Santa Rita
111 S Camino Del RioDurango, Colorado 81301