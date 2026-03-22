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Animas River Clean Up Hosted by 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited

Animas River Clean Up Hosted by 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited

Please join the supporters and members of 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter of Trout Unlimited as we clean up and make the habitat better from Rotary Park to 32nd on the Animas River. This event is free and open to all whether you're a member or not! Please RSVP and bring friends, colleagues, and family members. Lunch provided!

Rotary Park/Gazebo Park
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

5 Rivers Trout Unlimited
ski3pin@yahoo.com
https://fiveriverstu.org/

Artist Group Info

pikaenterprisesllc@gmail.com
Rotary Park/Gazebo Park
1565 E. 2nd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301