Animas River Clean Up Hosted by 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited
Animas River Clean Up Hosted by 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited
Please join the supporters and members of 5 Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter of Trout Unlimited as we clean up and make the habitat better from Rotary Park to 32nd on the Animas River. This event is free and open to all whether you're a member or not! Please RSVP and bring friends, colleagues, and family members. Lunch provided!
Rotary Park/Gazebo Park
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
5 Rivers Trout Unlimited
ski3pin@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
pikaenterprisesllc@gmail.com
Rotary Park/Gazebo Park
1565 E. 2nd AveDurango, Colorado 81301