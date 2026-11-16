Animas Chocolate Company's Parade of Gingerbread Homes December 11th from 5:30-6:30 pm.

View all the entries in the annual Gingerbread House Competition, vote for your favorite in the People’s Choice Contest, and be there to see who will be named winners of each category.

People’s Choice voting will close at 5:30 pm on December 11th, and the winner announcement in all categories will take place at 6:00 pm.

Gingerbread homes will be on display in our chocolate café December 5th through December 31st.

