Ancestry Library Edition 101: Unearth Your Family's Story
Ancestry Library Edition 101: Unearth Your Family's Story
Pine River Library Community Room
Unearth your family's story by learning how to use our new genealogical research tool. Ancestry Library Edition supplements our new local history corner by giving you onsite access to census data, vital records, immigration and military records. Staff members Rachel and Joanna will show you what it can help you do, as well as suggest ways you can take the information you obtain at the library and send it to yourself so that you can recreate your family tree at home.
Pine River Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org