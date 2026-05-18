Ancestry Library Edition 101: Unearth Your Family's Story

Pine River Library Community Room

Unearth your family's story by learning how to use our new genealogical research tool. Ancestry Library Edition supplements our new local history corner by giving you onsite access to census data, vital records, immigration and military records. Staff members Rachel and Joanna will show you what it can help you do, as well as suggest ways you can take the information you obtain at the library and send it to yourself so that you can recreate your family tree at home.