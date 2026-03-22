An Evening of Tribal Water Storytelling
An Evening of Tribal Water Storytelling
The free evening features select projects from the Tribal Water Media Fellowship and Freshwaters Illustrated's short film, "The Lost Fish: The struggle to Save the Pacific Lamprey.
DOORS AND DINNER: 5:30 PM
FILMS: 6:00 PM
DISCUSSION: 7:00 PM
Vallecito Room, Fort Lewis College
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Tribal Water Media Fellowship
Vallecito Room, Fort Lewis College
1000 Rim DriveDurango, Colorado 81301