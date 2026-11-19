After School Book Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library
After School Book Club at Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Monday, Dec. 7, 1:30 pm: After School Book Club for kids grades 3 - 5. Food, fun, friendship, and books! Pre-registration required. Email cindy@swlplibrarydistrict.org to register or for more information. The Book Club does not meet during school breaks.
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 7 Dec 2026
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org