A Day in the Life of the Ancients - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association will host the "A Day in the Life of the Ancients" family-oriented tours on a variety of dates and times in August. The complete schedule is available at chimneyrockco.org.

Walks along the accessible Mesa Village Trail to visit an ancient agricultural village and learn about daily life 1,000 years ago.

Dates: Tuesdays: August 4, 11, 18, 25

Dates: Wednesdays: August 5, 12, 19, 26

Dates: Thursdays: August 6, 13, 20, 27

Time: 9:30am

Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

