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A Day in the Life of the Ancients - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association

A Day in the Life of the Ancients - Chimney Rock Interpretive Association

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association will host the "A Day in the Life of the Ancients" family-oriented tours on a variety of dates and times in August. The complete schedule is available at chimneyrockco.org.

Walks along the accessible Mesa Village Trail to visit an ancient agricultural village and learn about daily life 1,000 years ago.
Dates: Tuesdays: August 4, 11, 18, 25
Dates: Wednesdays: August 5, 12, 19, 26
Dates: Thursdays: August 6, 13, 20, 27
Time: 9:30am
Cost: $10 Kids / $20 Adults (Online or In-Person if space is available)
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
10/20
Every week through Aug 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
http://www.chimneyrockco.org/
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
2035 Eagle Drive, Suite 107
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
970-731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
http://www.chimneyrockco.org