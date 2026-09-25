7th Anniversary Party
7th Anniversary Party
SEVEN YEARS?! We’ll drink to that. 🍷🍎
Apparently, we’ve been making wine, cider, pizza, and questionable decisions for 7 whole years—and we figured that deserved a party.
Join us October 17 from 6–8 PM for EsoTerra’s “We’ll Drink to That” 7th Anniversary Party! We’re celebrating with live music by Galavant, food & drink specials, a toast wall, bottle signing, mini pumpkin + rock decorating for the kiddos, and a few other surprises sprinkled in for good measure.
Come raise a glass, share an EsoTerra memory, sign a bottle, decorate a rock that may live at EsoTerra forever, and help us celebrate another year around the sun. 🌞
Seven years down. Plenty more to go.
📅 October 17
⏰ Events ALL day
📍 EsoTerra Arboretum
Come thirsty. We’ll handle the rest.
EsoTerra Arboretum
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
EsoTerra Arboretum
(970) 234-6345
events@esoterracider.com
Artist Group Info
marketing@esoterracider.com
EsoTerra Arboretum
270 County Road 303Durango, Colorado 81303
9702346345
marketing@esoterracider.com