46th Annual Cancer Walkathon

The Connelly House 46th Annual Walkathon fundraiser takes place at 7AM on Saturday, September 19th.

The event begins and ends at Locke Street Eats in Farmington. Registration and details are at sanjuanmedicalfoundation.com.

our route will take us through the heart of downtown Farmington!

• Check-In & Late registration - 7AM

• Kickoff activities - 7:45AM

• Walk begins at 8AM

• Register to Walk: as an individual, team, or organization

• Sponsor a Walker

• Become a Volunteer

• Collect Donations: Ask friends, family, co-workers, neighbors, businesses, and corporations to sponsor your walk.

• Become a Sponsor: Contact Audra Winters at 505.609.6813

Whether you prefer a short stroll, a steady walk, or a more active pace, the Walkathon welcomes participants of all fitness levels.

Raise $50.00 or more to receive a commemorative t-shirt! The Walkathon is a family-friendly and pet-friendly event.