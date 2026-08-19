Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

46th Annual Cancer Walkathon

46th Annual Cancer Walkathon

The Connelly House 46th Annual Walkathon fundraiser takes place at 7AM on Saturday, September 19th.
The event begins and ends at Locke Street Eats in Farmington. Registration and details are at sanjuanmedicalfoundation.com.

our route will take us through the heart of downtown Farmington!
• Check-In & Late registration - 7AM
• Kickoff activities - 7:45AM
• Walk begins at 8AM

• Register to Walk: as an individual, team, or organization
• Sponsor a Walker
• Become a Volunteer
• Collect Donations: Ask friends, family, co-workers, neighbors, businesses, and corporations to sponsor your walk.
• Become a Sponsor: Contact Audra Winters at 505.609.6813

Whether you prefer a short stroll, a steady walk, or a more active pace, the Walkathon welcomes participants of all fitness levels.

Raise $50.00 or more to receive a commemorative t-shirt! The Walkathon is a family-friendly and pet-friendly event.

Locke Street Eats
07:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Juan Medical Foundation
(505) 609-2273
Locke Street Eats
112 N. Locke Avenue
Farmington, New Mexico 87401-4116
5056096813
SJMF@sjrmc.net
https://www.sanjuanmedicalfoundation.com/