3rd Annual Uncompahgre Powwow
3rd Annual Uncompahgre Powwow
The 3rd Annual Uncompahgre Powwow will take place at the Montrose event center on October 16th & 17th.
Events include a drum contest and a variety of dance categories. Wsnarc.org has more information.
Montrose County Event Center
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
Western Slope Native American Resource Center
9702009159
bdutchie@wsnarc.org
Montrose County Event Center
1036 N 7th StreetMontrose , Colorado 81401
9709642187