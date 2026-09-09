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3rd Annual Uncompahgre Powwow

3rd Annual Uncompahgre Powwow

The 3rd Annual Uncompahgre Powwow will take place at the Montrose event center on October 16th & 17th.
Events include a drum contest and a variety of dance categories. Wsnarc.org has more information.

Montrose County Event Center
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM, every day through Oct 17, 2026.

Event Supported By

Western Slope Native American Resource Center
9702009159
bdutchie@wsnarc.org
http://www.wsnarc.org
Montrose County Event Center
1036 N 7th Street
Montrose , Colorado 81401
9709642187
https://www.montrosecountyeventcenter.com