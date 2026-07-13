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2026 Kids In The Mountain Garden Education Program

2026 Kids In The Mountain Garden Education Program

Healthy Archuleta presents the 2026 Kids in the Mountain Garden Education program every Wednesday in August, from 5:15 to 7:15 pm.

These family gardening classes include hands on activities, reading, art, science, food and more.
Details are at foodcoalition4archuleta.org.

Because sessions involve food preparation and other hands-on activities, parents are required to stay with their children to ensure safety. Parent helpers and bilingual support will be available as needed.

Vista | PLPOA Clubhouse
FREE
Every week through Aug 26, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:15 PM - 07:15 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Healthy Archuleta
401-206-4579
fsfearchuleta@gmail.com
https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/
Vista | PLPOA Clubhouse
230 Port Ave.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colorado 81147
community@fsfearchuleta.org