2026 Kids In The Mountain Garden Education Program
2026 Kids In The Mountain Garden Education Program
Healthy Archuleta presents the 2026 Kids in the Mountain Garden Education program every Wednesday in August, from 5:15 to 7:15 pm.
These family gardening classes include hands on activities, reading, art, science, food and more.
Details are at foodcoalition4archuleta.org.
Because sessions involve food preparation and other hands-on activities, parents are required to stay with their children to ensure safety. Parent helpers and bilingual support will be available as needed.
Vista | PLPOA Clubhouse
FREE
Every week through Aug 26, 2026.
Wednesday: 05:15 PM - 07:15 PM
Wednesday: 05:15 PM - 07:15 PM
Event Supported By
Healthy Archuleta
401-206-4579
fsfearchuleta@gmail.com
Vista | PLPOA Clubhouse
230 Port Ave.PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colorado 81147
community@fsfearchuleta.org