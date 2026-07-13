Healthy Archuleta presents the 2026 Kids in the Mountain Garden Education program every Wednesday in August, from 5:15 to 7:15 pm.

These family gardening classes include hands on activities, reading, art, science, food and more.

Details are at foodcoalition4archuleta.org.

Because sessions involve food preparation and other hands-on activities, parents are required to stay with their children to ensure safety. Parent helpers and bilingual support will be available as needed.

