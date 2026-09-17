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2026 Archuleta Health Fair & Expo

2026 Archuleta Health Fair & Expo

The 2026 Archuleta Health Fair & Expo takes place at the Pagosa Springs High School, this Saturday from 7 until noon and will feature:
Health Screenings, Affordable wellness labs, Blood Pressure, Preventive Screenings, an Adult Vaccination Clinic and much more. Foodcoalition4archuleta.org has details and registration.

Healthcare providers, local organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and volunteers will help community members learn about and connect with services that support their health and well-being.
Resources and Support:
Local healthcare providers, Pediatric provider, Community organizations, Insurance & Assistance programs, Mental & Behavioral Health Support Resources, Financial health information
Wellness & Community:
Healthy food & nutrition, Educational Information, Fitness and More.

Register, SignUp to Volunteer, Be a Vendor or Sponsor the 2026 Health Fair & Expo at https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/archuleta-health-fair-and-expo.html 

Pagosa Springs High School
$5
07:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Archuleta Rural Health Network
‪(970) 585-6885‬
communityengagement@fsfearchuleta.org
https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/archuleta-health-fair-and-expo.html
Pagosa Springs High School