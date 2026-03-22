The Durango Arts Center presents the 16th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival. Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7 PM, and Sunday at 5 PM— featuring eight original short plays performed with local actors and directors, reflecting Colorado statehood and our shared experiences as a nation.

Tickets and details are at durango-arts-dot-org.

and at the gallery desk from noon - 6 pm Tuesday - Saturday, or $25 at the door.

