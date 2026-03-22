Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

16th Annual 10-Minute Play Festival

16th Annual 10-Minute Play Festival

The Durango Arts Center presents the 16th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival. Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7 PM, and Sunday at 5 PM— featuring eight original short plays performed with local actors and directors, reflecting Colorado statehood and our shared experiences as a nation.

Tickets and details are at durango-arts-dot-org.

and at the gallery desk from noon - 6 pm Tuesday - Saturday, or $25 at the door.

Durango Arts Center
$15 - $25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org

Artist Group Info

beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301