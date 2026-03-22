16th Annual 10-Minute Play Festival
16th Annual 10-Minute Play Festival
The Durango Arts Center presents the 16th Annual 10 Minute Play Festival. Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7 PM, and Sunday at 5 PM— featuring eight original short plays performed with local actors and directors, reflecting Colorado statehood and our shared experiences as a nation.
Tickets and details are at durango-arts-dot-org.
and at the gallery desk from noon - 6 pm Tuesday - Saturday, or $25 at the door.
Durango Arts Center
$15 - $25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Artist Group Info
beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301