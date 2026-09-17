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100 Years of Route 66

100 Years of Route 66

Blue Rain Durango presents a traveling exhibition by esteemed painter and illustrator Dennis Ziemienski, 100 Years of Route 66. Known for his distinctive paintings rooted in American history, popular culture, and nostalgia, Ziemienski brings the people, places, and stories of Route 66 to life.

Blue Rain Gallery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Blue Rain Gallery
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
http://www.blueraingallery.com
Blue Rain Gallery
934 Main Ave, Unit B
Durango, Colorado 81301
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
http://www.blueraingallery.com