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100 Years of Highway 550 Talk

100 Years of Highway 550 Talk

The Animas Museum in Durango will host the talk "100 Years of Highway 550" at 1PM on Saturday, October 10th.
A Zoom link is available at animasmuseum.org.

celebrate 100 years of the US Highway System by listening to a talk from Mick Souder, a “roadgeek” who has been studying the development of the national highway system since he was 7 years old. Mick will review how the US highway system developed in the 1920s, focusing on US 550 and its evolution from Otto Mears’ scary toll road to the scenic (and a little scary) wonder it is today. There is no charge for this event, which will be recorded. Join us at the Animas Museum or over Zoom.

Animas Museum
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Animas Museum
3065 W 2nd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
info@animasmuseum.org
animasmuseum.org