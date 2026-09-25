Thank you for the amazing support during the 2026 Fall Membership Drive!

The KSUT staff is so grateful for the fantastic support we received during our Fall Membership Drive this week. Thank you to all our listeners who pledged, the community members and special guests who joined us on air, the businesses that donated prizes, and the restaurants that fed us throughout the week.

The Fall Fund Drive may be over, but it's not too late to do your part. Make a secure pledge online .

Your generosity helps us bring great programming to the Four Corners. Thank you for being a part of the KSUT Community!