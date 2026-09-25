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KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Outdoor Adventure Day

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:00 AM MDT

Today is Outdoor Adventure Day

The 2026 Fall Membership Drive concludes with Outdoor Adventure Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of Gift Certificates to Pine Needle Mountaineering.

Thursday's guests

  • Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Chris Ballantine, Durango Herald
  • Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Jeremy Dakan, Pine Needle Mountaineering
  • All Things Considered, 4 p.m.: Dan King, La Plata Mountains & Public Lands Coalition

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

2 Winners will receive $100 Gift Certificates to Pine Needle Mountaineering.

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Announcements KSUT Fall 2026 Membership Drive
KSUT Staff
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