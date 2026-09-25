KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Outdoor Adventure Day
Today is Outdoor Adventure Day
The 2026 Fall Membership Drive concludes with Outdoor Adventure Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of Gift Certificates to Pine Needle Mountaineering.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Thursday's guests
- Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Chris Ballantine, Durango Herald
- Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Jeremy Dakan, Pine Needle Mountaineering
- All Things Considered, 4 p.m.: Dan King, La Plata Mountains & Public Lands Coalition
Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.
2 Winners will receive $100 Gift Certificates to Pine Needle Mountaineering.
Pledge your support
Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.
- Please renew or make your membership pledge now.
- Explore other ways to support KSUT.
Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.
Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!