KSUT 2026 Fall Membership Drive: Outdoor Adventure Day

Today is Outdoor Adventure Day

The 2026 Fall Membership Drive concludes with Outdoor Adventure Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community and a drawing for today's prizes of Gift Certificates to Pine Needle Mountaineering.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Thursday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m.: Chris Ballantine, Durango Herald

Morning Blend, 10 a.m., Jeremy Dakan, Pine Needle Mountaineering

All Things Considered, 4 p.m.: Dan King, La Plata Mountains & Public Lands Coalition

Day prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

2 Winners will receive $100 Gift Certificates to Pine Needle Mountaineering.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can also specify areas to support, like local news and Tribal Radio.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now.

now. Explore other ways to support KSUT .

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

