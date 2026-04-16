KSUT and Magic City Studios launch TERRITORIES, a history podcast

Colorado’s history isn’t one story. It’s many — layered, contested, and still unfolding beneath our feet.

In our 150th year of statehood, KSUT and Magic City Studios have launched a new history multimedia podcast project called TERRITORIES. The project goes beyond a single narrative through-line to share stories from many perspectives.

Hosted and produced by KSUT's Adam Burke, with original musical scoring, sound-rich storytelling, and archival images, each episode explores hidden histories embedded in Colorado's iconic landscapes.

"Partnering with Magic City Studios on TERRITORIES reflects our commitment to ambitious, locally-rooted journalism and storytelling," said KSUT executive director Tami Graham. "We've worked with Adam to launch a number of unique projects. TERRITORIES is genuinely special, and we can't wait for listeners to experience it."

The first episode of TERRITORIES introduces listeners to an orchardist named Jasper Hall, who moved to McElmo Canyon, west of Cortez, in the late 19th century. Hall was known as the "Fruit Wizard of Montezuma County".

"I interviewed two elderly residents of Montezuma County for this story," Adam Burke said. "Both have since passed away, and so we're lucky and grateful that they were willing to share stories with this project."

With dozens of stories from across the state, TERRITORIES offers a composite portrait of state history, weaving together different time periods, diverse communities, and geographies.

"These are fresh, amazing stories, made for your ears," said Adam Burke. "You can listen at home, or carry them with you on your phone while exploring the state."

Burke started working on the pilot story last year, with support from Southwest Colorado's Local Organizing Committee for the state's 250-150 initiative , which commemorates Colorado's 150th year of statehood and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Ellen Roberts, who chairs the committee, was excited about the power of storytelling and wanted to support work that will have enduring value, beyond 2026.

"We're grateful to Ellen Roberts, Ellen Babers, and the core leadership team for supporting our early research and the pilot story," Burke said.

Listeners will hear TERRITORIES on KSUT and other public radio stations across the state. You can subscribe to TERRITORIES wherever you get your podcasts, and check out the project website to learn more, or connect with us.

"The landscape has many stories to tell," Burke said. "We hope people with amazing personal and family histories will get in touch with us through our website."