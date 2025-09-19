© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Announcements
The 2025 KSUT Fall Membership Drive is underway! Pledge your support to KSUT
The KSUT Fall Membership Drive begins on Monday, September 15, at 7 a.m. and runs through Friday at 6 p.m.
Get Started

KSUT Fall 2025 Membership Drive: Grand Prize Day

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM MDT

Friday is Grand Prize Day!

The 2025 Fall Membership Drive concludes with our Grand Prize Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, and a drawing for today's Grand Prize of a house party provided by KSUT with a taco bar from Zia Taqueria, beverages from Ska Brewing, and entertainment booked by KSUT.

Friday's guests

  • Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - Marsha Porter-Norton, La Plata County Commissioner
  • Afternoon Blend, 1-3:30 Susie B Tribute with Susan Lander
  • All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Kirsten Langmade, KSUT Board Vice-President

Grand Prize Drawn at 6:00 p.m.

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prizea House Party thrown by KSUT featuring a Taco Bar from Zia Taqueria, beverages from Ska Brewing, and entertainment.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!
