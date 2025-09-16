KSUT Fall 2025 Membership Drive: Growers & Gardeners Day

Tuesday is Growers & Gardeners Day

The 2025 Fall Membership Drive rolls on with Growers & Gardeners Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, and a drawing for today's prize for three members to win Gift Certificates to Durango Nursery & Supply.

Tuesday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - Tami Graham, KSUT Executive Director

All Things Considered, 4 p.m. - Briggen Wrinkle, Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado

All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Ellen Stein, Durango Herald

Day Prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Durango Nursery & Supply has graciously donated $250 Gift Cards for three lucky members!

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a House Party thrown by KSUT featuring a Taco Bar from Zia Taqueria, beverages from Ska Brewing, and entertainment.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

