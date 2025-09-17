KSUT Fall 2025 Membership Drive: Concert Ticket Day

Wednesday is Concert Ticket Day!

The 2025 Fall Membership Drive continues with Concert Ticket Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, and a drawing for today's prize of two tickets to Symphony Chaco Chamber Music: A Journey of the Spirit at Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch as well as a two night stay at Sky Village for a later date (not available night of concert).

Wednesday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - Kyle Clark, 9News Word of Thanks

All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Colten Ashley, Tribal Media Center & Sheila Nanaeto, KSUT Tribal Radio

Day Prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Two tickets to Symphony Chaco Chamber Music: A Journey of the Spirit at Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a House Party thrown by KSUT featuring a Taco Bar from Zia Taqueria, beverages from Ska Brewing, and entertainment.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

