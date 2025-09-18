KSUT Fall 2025 Membership Drive: Santa Fe Getaway Day

Thursday is Santa Fe Getaway Day!

The 2025 Fall Membership Drive continues with Santa Fe Getaway Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, and a drawing for today's prize of a two-night stay at a three bedroom renovated home near the plaza in Santa Fe, courtesy of Christina Rinderle and Durango Land & Homes.

Thursday's guests

Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - Amanda Mountain, RMPBS CEO

Morning Blend, 9-10 a.m. - Carol Fleisher

Morning Blend, 10-Noon - Stasia Lanier

All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Heather Shotten, FLC President

Day Prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Two-night stay at a three bedroom renovated home near the plaza in Santa Fe, courtesy of Christina Rinderle and Durango Land & Homes.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prize, a House Party thrown by KSUT featuring a Taco Bar from Zia Taqueria, beverages from Ska Brewing, and entertainment.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!

