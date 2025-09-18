© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Announcements
The 2025 KSUT Fall Membership Drive is underway! Pledge your support to KSUT
The KSUT Fall Membership Drive begins on Monday, September 15, at 7 a.m. and runs through Friday at 6 p.m.
Get Started

KSUT Fall 2025 Membership Drive: Santa Fe Getaway Day

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM MDT

Thursday is Santa Fe Getaway Day!

The 2025 Fall Membership Drive continues with Santa Fe Getaway Day. It includes discussions with notable guests from our community, and a drawing for today's prize of a two-night stay at a three bedroom renovated home near the plaza in Santa Fe, courtesy of Christina Rinderle and Durango Land & Homes.

Thursday's guests

  • Morning Edition, 8 a.m. - Amanda Mountain, RMPBS CEO
  • Morning Blend, 9-10 a.m. - Carol Fleisher
  • Morning Blend, 10-Noon - Stasia Lanier
  • All Things Considered, 5 p.m. - Heather Shotten, FLC President

Day Prize, drawn at 6 p.m.

Two-night stay at a three bedroom renovated home near the plaza in Santa Fe, courtesy of Christina Rinderle and Durango Land & Homes.

Grand Prize

Everyone who donates to KSUT will be entered to win our Grand Prizea House Party thrown by KSUT featuring a Taco Bar from Zia Taqueria, beverages from Ska Brewing, and entertainment.

Pledge your support

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level.

Please renew or make your membership pledge now. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thanks for being part of the KSUT community!
Tags
Announcements Inside KSUTKSUT Fall 2025 Membership Drive
KSUT Staff
See stories by KSUT Staff
