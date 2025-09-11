The 2025 KSUT Fall Membership Drive is September 15 to 19! Pledge your support to KSUT

© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 11, 2025 at 8:40 PM MDT

The KSUT Fall Membership Drive begins on Monday, September 15, at 7 a.m. and runs through Friday at 6 p.m.



We'll have a full lineup of guest interviews, giveaways, and plenty of fun!

Our grand prize is a House Party provided by KSUT including a Taco Bar from Zia Taqueria, beverages from Ska Brewing, and entertainment.

Additional prizes have been donated by:

Pledge your support

Renew or make your membership pledge now.

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can specify supporting areas, like local news, Tribal Radio, and festivals. Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thank you for being part of the KSUT community!
