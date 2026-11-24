Updated November 24, 2026 at 10:09 AM MST

KOLWEZI, Democratic Republic of Congo — In a small cinderblock home in the scrub beside a Chinese-owned copper and cobalt mine in Kolwezi, a mother shares a story of devastating loss.

She believes pollution from the neighboring mine is responsible for her family's suffering.

She has lost three children. Two died at birth. A third suffered repeated nosebleeds before dying. One of her two surviving children has stunted growth.

Now she and 26 other residents are taking the company to court in a rare attempt to hold alleged polluters accountable in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They are also suing the government, accusing it of failing to enforce environmental regulations.

Like other plaintiffs, she asked NPR not to identify her, fearing retribution from the company or government. Although the claimants' names are public in court documents, they want to avoid further exposure. Their lawyers also fear the plaintiffs could face intimidation from other locals.

"Our children are the first victims," she said, as the sun set over a nearby mound of mine tailings. "What we're hoping for is to see justice done."

The plaintiffs, whose case began Nov. 3, describe similar problems: contaminated water, nosebleeds, skin rashes, miscarriages and birth defects, which they blame on mining pollution.

The mine, known as COMMUS, is owned by Chinese multinational Zijin and lies in Kolwezi, a city of more than 500,000 people in the heart of Congo's copper belt, a southern region with vast mineral reserves.

Congo is the world's second-largest producer of copper, and also the source of over 70% of the world's cobalt, a metal that is critical to the electric-vehicle revolution because of its use in rechargeable batteries.

Last year, the U.S. signed a sweeping economic partnership with Congo aimed at attracting American investment and challenging the dominance of Chinese companies in the country's mining industry

Despite the global importance of Congo's copper and cobalt mines, however, environmental pollution from the industry has received comparatively little scrutiny.

In Kolwezi, pollution is severe. Neighborhoods near mines are often filled with an acrid smell that residents attribute to the sulfuric acid used to process minerals. A study published in June by environmental research organization Source International — carried out with the advocacy groups RAID and Afrewatch, and scientists from Congo's University of Lubumbashi — also highlighted the scale of the contamination.

Researchers found that levels of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, in Kolwezi were three to six times the World Health Organization's air quality guideline. The highest concentrations were recorded near the COMMUS mine.

These tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. Exposure poses health risks generally, but is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and young children.

The researchers also tested dust samples and found residue of copper, cobalt and manganese, which they said pointed to mining waste as the main source. When the study was released, Source International's executive director, Flaviano Bianchini, said that "these are among the most concerning air quality results we have documented in years of monitoring pollution at industrial mining sites around the world."

Marie Ruwet / AFP for Getty Images An artisanal miner loads copper ore onto a motorcycle in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo, where expanding open-pit mines are encroaching on neighborhoods, Sept. 27.

The study did not examine health impacts directly, and the authors recommended formal epidemiological research. Residents and health workers in Kolwezi nonetheless point to a string of ailments that they blame on a polluted environment.

In a dilapidated health clinic in the shadow of a mountain of waste from the COMMUS mine, nurse Héritier Bukassa said that people routinely break out in itchy hives. "Some sick people scratch themselves with knives to relieve itching," he explained.

Bukassa added that women in the area also suffer from high rates of miscarriage, and that he had referred four babies born with congenital malformations — mostly cleft palates — to hospitals this year alone.

Respiratory illnesses are common too, Bukassa said, especially in otherwise healthy babies who develop breathing problems a few weeks after birth. "No one from the [mining] company has ever come to talk to us about this," the nurse said.

Zijin, the owner of COMMUS, did not respond to emailed requests for comment. Neither did Congo's mining and environment ministries.

The Cobalt Institute, an industry lobby, said that understanding environmental pollution requires "an evidence-based approach that considers all potential sources and contributors." It added that companies perform environmental monitoring and carry out mitigation measures.

RAID, which is supporting the plaintiffs alongside Afrewatch, described the case this month as one of "the most ambitious legal challenges yet brought by Congolese residents over industrial mining pollution."

The suit is an important test case that could lead to communities challenging other mines in the future, it added.

The plaintiffs are seeking $1.3 million in compensation for health problems and medical expenses, as well as $5 million to restore the environment. Their lawyers say they worry their clients might come under pressure or intimidation to withdraw their testimony.

The mother, however, said she had no such fears. "We have a right to a clean environment," she said, "and to health."

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