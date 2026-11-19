Outdoor recreation is a key chunk of Mountain West state economies. But the industry's rapid expansion appears to be leveling off.

Growth in the industry nationwide slowed for the fourth straight year in 2025, according to data released Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. The report considers conventional outdoors activities like biking, boating and hiking, and other hobbies or pastimes such as gardening and concerts. It also factors in supporting sectors like construction and tourism.

Outdoor recreation's gross output, adjusted for inflation, increased by 1.9% in 2025, a slower pace than the country’s overall GDP growth.

The cooling off continues a trend seen ever since the post-2020 boom in getting outside.

"Everybody was buying a bike, or a kayak, or a stand-up paddleboard," said Jedd Rose, who co-founded the outdoors lifestyle brand Topo Designs in Fort Collins, Colo. "And, you know, you only really need one of those for a long period of time."

Rose said Topo benefitted from being able to market its backpacks and other products as everyday items, even though they're rooted in the outdoors. But like the sector at large, the company grappled with uncertainty around tariffs, inflation and affordability concerns in 2025.

"I think why the outdoor industry has continued to struggle a bit is because it just is expensive to buy gear," Rose said. "It's expensive to buy gas. It's expensive to do all of those things that, historically, were considered more of the affordable activities that you could do."

“I think it should be a wake-up call for folks,” said Conor Hall, the director of Colorado’s office of outdoor recreation industry, who commented on industry trends before the data release. “This is such an important economic driver for this state. This is something we need to invest in, and support, and do what we can to help get through the tough time here, because it impacts all of us.”

Hall said he’s optimistic that the state’s parks, trails and outdoor equity programs are set to get an estimated $92 million boost each year after voters approved directing some sales tax revenue toward those programs, as well as wildfire mitigation, in this month's election.

By some metrics, the outdoors industry held steady in 2025, generating $1.3 trillion dollars in economic output, accounting for about 2.3% of the country’s GDP and supporting roughly 5 million jobs — numbers roughly the same as last year. Plus, employment in the sector increased 1.7% last year, compared with .4% across the larger economy.

During a webinar about the data, Whitney Potter Schwartz, the interim president of the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR), which represents 110,000 outdoor businesses, highlighted the industry’s staying power.

“The new data reinforces what outdoor recreation businesses and communities across the country already know: our industry is strong, resilient and an essential part of the American economy," she said.

But Potter Schwartz acknowledged several headwinds that could spur policy attention.

“Trade stability matters,” she pointed out, “since products from tents and footwear to bikes and fishing gear depend on global supply chains.”

ORR listed “threats to public lands and waters,” among the economic challenges facing its industry. In particular, the association says aging campgrounds, trails and roads can restrict access for visitors and businesses.

Last week, its policy arm led more than two dozen business associations in urging Congress to pass the America the Beautiful Act, which would reinstate funding for deferred maintenance on public lands, and which lawmakers let expire last year.

Outdoor recreation plays an outsized role in several Mountain West states. Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and Idaho rank among the top 10 outdoor-dependent economies. In Montana, outdoor recreation accounts for 4.9% of the state's GDP. Colorado claimed the 10th-largest outdoor economy, generating $18.5 billion, up from $18.1 billion last year.

Meanwhile, Nevada had the fastest-growing outdoor economy last year with a 6.8% year-over-year increase.

RVing was the outdoor activity that contributed most to state economies in Montana, Idaho and New Mexico. Colorado leads the country in skiing, snowboarding and other snow sports, while Utah ranks third. Hunting, shooting and trapping were the biggest activities in Arizona and Wyoming, while Nevada brought in the most money from festivals, concerts and other events.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.

