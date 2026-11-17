Updated November 17, 2026 at 9:19 AM MST

After last week's nationwide ground stop, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., raised concerns Tuesday about the Federal Aviation Administration's oversight of contractors.

"Was the contractor properly supervised? I have questions too about whether FAA, after DOGE, is capable of supervising these types of activities," Reed told NPR's Michel Martin on Morning Edition.

Reed said the administration's explanation of an apparent contractor error made sense, but called for a closer examination of its cause.

Friday's four-hour ground stop occurred as a federal contractor was replacing copper wiring with fiber optic cables at an FAA facility in Arkansas. The exact cause remains under investigation, and federal officials say there is no indication of a cyberattack.

The disruption has renewed debate in Congress over funding for the aging system.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy initially requested $30 billion in additional funding before increasing the figure to $50 billion. Congress has already provided $14.5 billion for FAA modernization. Roughly $9 billion is still unspent.

Reed, who sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, criticized the administration for seeking more money without presenting a detailed plan.

"They're just trying to throw money at a problem," he said.

Reed also agreed with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who has questioned whether some of the proposed funding would go toward airport improvements rather than safety.

"The top priority in my book is getting this system back up to speed," Reed said.

Listen to the full interview using the blue button above. This story was adapted for digital by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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