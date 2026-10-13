Ease of travel and amenities--How do Mountain West airports stack up?

A new study finds that construction upgrades at airports can make a difference to their bottom line — once the dust has settled.

JD Power's North America Airport Satisfaction Study lauded airports with an easy process from security to boarding gates. It also praised those with well-thought-out layouts and an abundance of clear signs, as well as clean, well-stocked bathrooms.

Michael Taylor of JD Power says airports that rank high also give travelers a sense of where they are, giving them a new experience with something they can't get at home.

"That might be food, it might be beer, it might be a different kind of coffee shop. Airports are now getting a little bit better at offering those unusual things that reflect the local flavor of the airport where it's located," he said. "And there's a very high correlation between how much money people spend at an airport and how much they like it."

Some airports also have dogs and other animals greeting travelers. Taylor says animals "humanize" the experience because travel can be robotic or dehumanizing, but animals touch on people's feelings.

Among the so-called "mega" airports, Phoenix Sky Harbor ranked 3rd and Harry Reid International in Las Vegas ranked 5th. Denver International ranked 19th because construction has not been completed.

Among "large" airports, Salt Lake City's ranked 8th and among "medium" airports, Albuquerque's airport ranked 10th.

In the Mountain West, airports ranked as follows:

Phoenix Sky Harbor ranked 3rd on the "mega" list of airports

Harry Reid International in Las Vegas ranked 5th on the "mega" list, with entertainment being a significant draw

Denver International Airport ranked 19th, taking a ding for ongoing construction

Albuquerque International Sunport scored 10th for medium-sized airports

Salt Lake City's airport ranked 8th in the "large" category

Boise's airport was not on the list.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.



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