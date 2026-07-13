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Maine Democrats scramble to select replacement for Platner in Senate race

NPR | By Tamara Keith
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:48 AM MDT

Maine Democrats now have a process for choosing a replacement for Senate candidate Graham Platner. But voters are still reeling from his fall.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith