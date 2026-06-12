Indigenous communities continue to experience disproportionately high pregnancy-related deaths

Pregnancy-related deaths among Indigenous women are higher than any other ethnic group, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Federal funding is supporting several studies and an outreach campaign to help address the issue.

Carolyn Roman, a research manager with the University of New Mexico, participated in Climate and Cradles, a National Indian Health Board study.

During an online conference discussing the results of the study Roman said, "45% of women with the highest exposures to multiple metals, have approximately 3-fold times greater risk of pre-term births. And pre-natal exposure to metals has also been shown in other studies to be associated with miscarriage.," said during an online conference discussing the results of the study.

Data shows the vast majority of maternal deaths occur after giving birth.

Other studies like the Navajo Birth Study showed another factor—the long term, adverse effects of exposure to chemicals, like arsenic and uranium.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's " Hear Her Campaign " is expanding its outreach with video messages supporting healthy pregnancies. The online public service announcements are meant for Indigenous women, who face disproportionately higher pregnancy related health challenges.

In one video , Mona Nojakum introduces herself. "I"m from Taos/Pueblo New Mexico." She talks about her experiences and advises Indigenous women to reach out for help.

The campaign advises women to watch for potentially life-threatening warning signs,

like persistent headaches, excessive swelling and trouble breathing, among other conditions.

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