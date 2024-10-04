Landfills leak 6 million metric tons of climate-warming methane each year, study finds

In 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimated that each year U.S. landfills leaked about 3.7 million metric tons of methane . The powerful greenhouse gas has 80 times more climate-warming power than carbon dioxide in the short term.

But analysis of satellite data by the Environmental Defense Fund found that emissions are closer to 6 million metric tons a year.

“That's the same climate impact – in the near term – as 100 million gas cars,” said Edwin LaMair, an attorney with the advocacy group. “Most people don't think about the air pollution impacts of food and yard waste in landfills, but it's actually a major contributor to climate change.”

LaMair said most landfills self-report their methane levels to the EPA. But dozens of landfills are in violation of meeting federal clean air standards, including some in southern Nevada, southern Idaho, central New Mexico, and across Colorado.

Nationwide, there are more than 1,100 municipal solid waste landfills. Roughly two million Americans live within one mile of a landfill, and many are people of color, and living in poverty.

