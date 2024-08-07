Israeli spokesperson makes first stop in region, draws protesters

An Israeli spokesperson made his first stop in the region this week in Jackson to talk about the Israel-Hamas War.

The speaker, Jonathan Conricus, used to represent the Israel Defense Force. He’s now a fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a D.C.-based think tank, and is touring U.S. cities — and towns off the beaten path.

“Israel is in such a precarious situation that it really needs to speak and reach out to as many audiences and people as possible,” Conricus said.

In Jackson, he spoke to a crowd of almost 100 people, mostly focusing on escalating tensions with Iran and how Israel can confront them.

Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media Jonathan Conricus speaks at the Teton County Library. The event was presented by the Jackson Hole Jewish Community for its annual Forum on Israel Security and U.S. Relations, which also included talks from Wyoming's congressional delegation.

Meanwhile, ten protesters rallied outside the talk at the public library, waving Palestinian flags and reciting a Jewish prayer for the dead.

Protest organizer Dan Sheehan said there wasn’t a more inappropriate person to bring to town.

“It’s not just a politician,” he said. “This is a propagandaist for an army committing a genocide.”

Conricus told Wyoming Public Media that civilian casualties in Gaza are regrettable but they are Hamas’ fault.

“Had Hamas not started this war on October the 7th, then we wouldn't have been at war,” Conricus said.

About 1,200 people were killed in Israel when Hamas attacked last fall. Since then, nearly 40,000 Palestinians are estimated to have been killed through Israeli retaliation.

At one point, a group of attendees walked by the protesters and yelled “free the hostages” — referring to the about 80 Israelis believed to be held captive by Hamas.

Joni Gore, a protest organizer who’s Jewish and has family in Israel, said it shouldn’t be an either-or.

“I can still advocate on behalf of Palestine and still want the hostages to be freed,” Gore said.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) in Las Vegas, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

