Pedestrian accidents rise as days get shorter

As fall weather sets in and the days become shorter, transportation managers have a warning for drivers: watch out for pedestrians. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 76 percent of pedestrians were killed in collisions in the dark or low light, across the country, according to its latest data from 2013-2022. Children on their way to and from schools are especially vulnerable.

The Clark County School District is the 5th largest in the nation. School leaders are working with lawmakers to add more school traffic officers and more crossing guards in an effort to protect children. Yet accidents involving students have more than doubled, from less than 40 last year to 94 this school year. That includes two deaths this month.

Speeding and distracted drivers are significant contributing factors, said Lt. Campbell.

“We see people driving 50, 60 miles an hour through 15 mile an hour school zones, said Lieutenant Michael Campbell with Clark County School District’s Traffic Division. And we see the U-turns where they're impeding traffic that causes, you know, the road rage.”

More than half of the students involved in accidents are riding e-scooters. And doing so without a helmet, according to Campbell.

The problem is one faced by many cities across the Mountain West.

Federal transportation officials say the most dangerous time for school-aged pedestrians is 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., when they are on their way home.

Campbell believes a change in culture is needed to see a change. He said that drivers need to be aware, to limit distractions and to see other drivers and pedestrians as people.

“All these people matter. They’re lives, They’re not obstacles, they shouldn’t be treated like obstacles, because you have to hit the brakes for what an extra five seconds. I know it’s chaotic but if everybody could be a little more patient, that’s how we can get better.”

