Indigenous health workers strive to combat opioid crisis in New Mexico

Indigenous health workers are stepping up their battle against opioid addictions as their communities have been especially hard-hit by the opioid epidemic. Use is highest in these communities compared to all U.S. populations. And, it has been increasing dramatically in recent years.

Chris Lovato is a community health representative on the Santa Domingo Pueblo in New Mexico. Lovato says that Indigenous community is no exception to the widespread issue, and has even tracked addictions in children as young as 13.

“We did experience the 13 year old hallucinating, just kind of not coherent,” he said. “And, of course, 911 was called, and getting him to the emergency room. After a couple of days, we got the information that he was high on [opioids] and a couple of other drugs.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report that tracked a 39% rise of opioid use among Indigenous people between 2019 and 2022.

Santa Domingo Pueblo health care providers received grants which allowed them to establish an education, prevention and intervention program, Lovato said.

“The grant provides approximately $125,000 per year for 5 years,” Lovato said.

Funds to fight the crisis come from the federal government’s Tribal Opioid

Response Program. Funds can also come from settlements from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Estefanita Calabaza is the Community Health Representative Manager who coordinates community outreach and collaborates with the New Mexico Department of Healths. She said the education component reaches multi-generations.

“One of the things we are doing is educating youth and the families at large to understand the epidemic, because opioids cross into a lot of areas,” she said. “Marjiuana is bedding laced again, and to be aware that fentanyl is in vapes.”

Calabza added that because there is a stigma attached to substance abuse, much of the education is conducted in the families’ homes, one-on-one.

“We hope the conference will bring people from the community to learn more about this problem, as well,” she said.