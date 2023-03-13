© 2023 KSUT Public Radio
Mitch McConnell discharged from the hospital after suffering a concussion last week

By Dustin Jones
Published March 13, 2023
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,at the Capitol on Sept. 27, 2021. McConnell was discharged from the hospital Monday after suffered a concussion and minor rib fracture from a fall last Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was discharged from the hospital Monday after five days of observation and treatment. He tripped and fell during a D.C. dinner event last week, resulting in a concussion and minor rib fracture.

McConnell's communication director, David Popp, said Monday that the 81-year-old Kentucky congressman will complete inpatient physical therapy, at the advice of his physician, before he can return home.

The senator was attending a Senate Leadership Fund event at the Waldorf Astoria last Wednesday when he tripped and fell, landing him in the hospital for observation over the weekend. On top of a concussion, doctors discovered over the weekend that the senator also suffered a minor rib fracture, Popp said in a statement.

A source familiar with McConnell's situation said it's common for patients to need inpatient physical therapy to regain strength and that the senator could spend at least a week recovering.

A handful of Republicans reached out to McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history, to wish him a speedy recovery. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana were among the well wishers, NPR previously reported.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, offered McConnell and his family a "prayer of strength and healing" from the Senate floor last week.

Dustin Jones
Dustin Jones is a reporter for NPR's digital news desk. He mainly covers breaking news, but enjoys working on long-form narrative pieces.
