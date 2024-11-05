The sport of powerlifting takes root in a small Colorado mountain community

Athletes warmed up in the town's gym ahead of the first powerlifting meet in Lake City.

For local resident Betty Shivers, this was also her first lifting competition.

“And I don’t know if I will do another one because I’m awfully nervous,” Shivers said.

Twenty competitors from across Colorado came to town for the event held on the last Saturday of September.

So, what exactly is powerlifting? Personal trainer and competitive powerlifter Kaylin Trivisonno has the answer.

“So powerlifting includes working off your one rep max for squat, bench press, and deadlift. When you are doing a competition, you have three attempts for each lift. You are trying to lift as you possibly can with certain standards,” she said.

The 25-year-old started lifting at the age of 14 in her hometown of Pueblo.

“I’ve always been in a lifting community and I know how good that feels to have that in your life,” she said.

However, when Trivisonno and her husband moved to Lake City—population about 400—she found there wasn’t a lifting community she could connect with.

“So three years ago, we established our business Elevated Physique and we have built a community of lifters here,” she said.

Trivisonno said she decided to co-host a powerlifting competition in town to demonstrate the sport and bring a new event to the community.

“There are so many events that go on year-round here. None of them revolve around lifting. People in this area who already lift or are new to lifting, we decided to give them an event to show their strengths and challenge themselves,” she said.

Omar Valles was the youngest lifter in the competition. A couple of months ago, the 19-year-old saw a flier for the meet at the gym in Gunnison and decided to participate. With the help of a coach, he spent five weeks training for the event.

“It makes me feel strong not just physically but mentally because in a way if you are strong physically it correlates with being strong mentally. I see every time you go into the gym, you have a goal. You have a purpose to go in there. Each rep counts,” Valles said.

Betty Shivers started powerlifting over a year ago. She’s watched her health improve thanks to the sport.

“I’m older. I’m 54. Mentally, I feel like I’m stronger and I’m just stronger. I feel healthier and I have better mobility. I feel like a better all around person,” she said,

Shivers said powerlifting is the latest step on her fitness journey.

“For the first part of my life, I was very obese. And the fact that I went from 265 pounds to 130-135 is like losing another person,” she said.

Shivers is proud of the progress she’s made.

“It was a long journey and it was hard but I feel better because now I have a grandchild and I know I can go play with him. And I’m getting stronger, so now I can lug the little twerp around,” she said.

The powerlifting meet in Lake City was also a fundraiser for the town’s gym.

The event was non-sanctioned, meaning it was just for fun and a good chance for novices like Shivers to compete.

“My advice to somebody wanting to do maybe powerlifting or weightlifting is just to find a good coach that has visions that are in [alignment] with their own. The process is long and hard and there is a lot of trust involved. I think anyone can do it if they set their mind to it,” she said.

Organizers said they hope to host an annual powerlifting competition in Lake City and see the sport grow in the area.

Copyright 2024 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio