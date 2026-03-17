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The Hermosa Fire started on Monday, March 16, and is burning in oak and pine forest northeast of Hermosa. Smoke may impact Highway 550.
KSUT Regional Newscast

March 17, 2026

Published March 17, 2026 at 9:21 AM MDT
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KSUT Regional Newscast Regional Newscast