Garden Guys: The Wives Show

Spouses Join the Garden Guys: Let the Excitement Begin.

This week, an extra dash of intrigue happens as their wives join the show to tell--the rest of the story. While Tom and Darrin like to tout about how breathtaking their gardens are while at the same time being doting husbands, their wives may be saying something different. And perhaps they may be revealing what it's like being married to these two, dirt-stained hands, big heads, and all, on air. Lord help them!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!