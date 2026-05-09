Garden Guys: Spring is Springing

Spring… (or is it an extended fall from last year?) is springing.

And, we all want to go plant some stuff. Seedlings are sensitive… and sometimes hard to grow under lights at home, but this doesn’t stop our intrepid Garden Guys!

(Various failures provide content for the show)

Should you use plastic “cells” or Soil Blocks? The most recent failure is on Tom’s side of the equation in his first lame attempt at “seed-snailing.”

But if you just want to avoid the hassles, you could go to the Manna Seedling Sale happening Today! Tune in.

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!