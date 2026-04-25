Garden Guys: Reverberations from the Strait of Hormuz

This week we are reporting on reverberations from the Strait of Hormuz.

'Why on earth would the Garden Guys do that?', you wonder…

Well, sometimes world events intrude on food production and this is one of those times.

So we discuss it like adults-ish. Then we talk about fun top ten lists of the most

commonly grown veggies in gardens nationwide. Tune in!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!

