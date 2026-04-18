Garden Guys: We're Back!

We’re back!

Just when you thought it was safe and you had a full plate of distractions, we’ve jumped back on the airwaves to talk about Growing Plants!

First we have to lament the absence of winter this past year. (Did you notice?)

And we talk about steps to take to be “Water-Wise” in your garden this year due to upcoming water restrictions etc…

Plus our announcement of a public appearance next week (even though we both have faces for radio) at the Durango Botanical Gardens opener at the Library.

Tune in for all the details!

Need more fun? Explore past episodes of Garden Guys .

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

Each week, Garden Guys topics include:

• Growing a diversity of fruits and vegetables in a challenging climate

• Tips on seeding, planting, processing, and eating the bounty around us

• Garden disasters (and how to avoid them)

• Wintering, canning...

...and more!

