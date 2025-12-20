Garden Guys: Artificial Intelligence

The Garden Guys are digging into a topic that’s growing faster than mistletoe takes over a tree: artificial intelligence.

We’ll explore what AI actually is, what it isn’t (no, it can’t weed your garden… yet), and how it might show up in the gardening world. We’ll also talk about the limits of AI, why it still can’t replace dirt-under-the-fingernails experience, and how gardeners can use technology as a helpful tool rather than letting it run the whole garden bed. If the robots start coming for your tomatoes, turn your computer off. Immediately. Then go outside.

What is Garden Guys?

New episodes of Garden Guys air on Saturdays at 12 noon. Each week, Darrin Parmenter and Tom Bartels take a light-hearted look at gardening in the Four Corners and Southwest. Darrin is the Western Region Director at the CSU Extension office, and Tom runs Grow Food Well and is a longtime Four Corners gardener.

Got a question for the guys? Send 'em here . They might have the answers. If not, they'll make something up. It's all in the spirit of cultivating a little fun!

