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Southern Ute Indian Tribe opposes mining in the La Plata Mountains

Four Corners Public Radio | By Clark Adomaitis
Published August 25, 2026 at 9:14 PM MDT
The Brunot Area encompasses 3.7 million acres that the bands of Utes ceded to the federal government in 1874.
Courtesy of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe
The Brunot Area encompasses 3.7 million acres that the bands of Utes ceded to the federal government in 1874.

The Southern Ute Indian Tribe has come out in opposition to a proposed mining project in the La Plata Mountains

Canadian-based Metallic Minerals is exploring a roughly 19-square-mile area within the Brunot Area, a 3.7-million-acre parcel of land that was taken from the Ute bands under the Brunot Agreement of 1874.

The federal government made that treaty in bad faith to benefit mining interests. But it left the tribe with the right to hunt, fish, and gather on the lands.

Metallic Minerals says no mining method has been selected and exploration remains in an early stage. CEO Greg Johnson said the company wants to minimize environmental impacts and will incorporate the tribe’s concerns into future planning.

The tribe says it opposes future mines and exploration that could lead to one.
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News Local NewsSouthern Ute Indian TribeNative and Indigenous NewsMining
Clark Adomaitis
Clark Adomaitis is a local news reporter for KSUT. He was previously the reporter for the Voices from the Edge of the Colorado Plateau reporting project.
See stories by Clark Adomaitis