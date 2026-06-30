Ferris Fire updates

Ferris Fire at a glance

Acres burned: 21,279

21,279 Containment: 0%

0% Personnel: 169

169 Evacuation orders: Lone Dome Rd., Bradfield Campground, 521 Road up to McPhee Dam, Glade Ranch Subdivision, private land inholdings north of Glade Ranch

Lone Dome Rd., Bradfield Campground, 521 Road up to McPhee Dam, Glade Ranch Subdivision, private land inholdings north of Glade Ranch Pre-evacuation warnings: East of Lone Mesa State Park, east to the Dolores/Norwood Rd. and north to just below Disappointment Rd.

Updates

From LP McLKay, KSJD Radio

Tuesday, June 30, 4:30 p.m.

The Ferris Fire northwest of Dolores is now estimated at about 21,300 acres, according to preliminary perimeter data from the National Interagency Fire Center.

The fire remains zero percent contained.

Earlier Tuesday, fire officials listed the Ferris Fire at 19,613 acres and said winds and fire behavior had moderated slightly on Monday, allowing crews to build a fireline directly along parts of the active fire edge.

The fire is burning about 15 miles northwest of Dolores on the Dolores Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest. Officials say it was started by lightning.

The Ferris Fire began Saturday as three separate fires: the Ferris, Far Draw and Doe Canyon fires. Those fires have since merged and are being managed as one incident by San Juan Team 8.

Fire officials said the fire did not grow significantly in the northeast on Monday, which is the area closest to evacuated homes. Crews completed a burnout operation overnight to remove unburned fuel between the fire and National Forest System Road 240. Officials said that work created a containment line to help protect the Glade Ranch Subdivision.

The fire has not reached private lands or the Benchmark Lookout Tower. Firefighters have also prepared the Glade Guard Station in case the fire pushes north.

Crews are prioritizing structure protection around the Glade Ranch Subdivision and Benchmark Lookout, as well as work on the southeast side of the fire to protect nearby private land. Firefighters are using hand crews, engines, helicopters, dozers and air tankers where conditions allow.

A Red Flag Warning remains a concern for the fire area, with strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels expected to challenge crews. Fire officials said helicopters made water drops Monday and were expected to work again Tuesday, but high winds could limit air operations.

Evacuations remain in place for Glade Ranch residents, and a pre-evacuation order has been issued farther east. Montezuma County has also issued evacuations for private lands along the lower Dolores River corridor from McPhee Dam to Bradfield Bridge. An evacuation site has been set up at the Pleasant View Fire Station, located at 15235 County Rd CC, Pleasant View, CO 81331.

The San Juan National Forest also has a fire area closure in place around the Ferris Fire. The closure restricts public access to lands, roads and trails in the fire area, including access points to Bradfield Bridge Campground and campgrounds upriver to the base of McPhee Dam.

Dry Canyon Recreation Area and Forest Road 510 remain open, but officials say the public should avoid lands, roads and trails west of Forest Road 510.

Babylon Fire in Utah destroys four structures

In southeastern Utah, the Babylon Fire has grown to more than 48,000 acres and remains zero percent contained, according to a Tuesday update from the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

The fire is burning about 25 miles southwest of Monticello. Its cause remains undetermined.

Fire officials say strong winds and low humidity pushed the fire northwest Monday. Crews are using indirect strategies and natural geographic barriers as they work in steep, rugged terrain.

Four structures have been destroyed by the Babylon Fire, including one Nature Conservancy structure and three Forest Service structures: the Scorup Cabin, Poso Cabin and King Edward's Mine Cabin.

A Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team has been ordered and is scheduled to assume command of the Babylon Fire on Wednesday, July 1, at 6 a.m.

A new forest closure is now in place for all National Forest System lands, roads and trails within the Monticello Ranger District of the Manti-La Sal National Forest in San Juan County, Utah.

Canyonlands National Park has also temporarily closed The Needles District because of the nearby fire. Fire officials say the Babylon Fire is not currently burning inside the park.

The Horse Head Fire, also in San Juan County, Utah, is listed at about 530 acres and 50 percent contained. Utah Fire Info said structures are no longer threatened there.

Residents and travelers should continue checking local emergency updates, InciWeb, the Ferris Fire Information page and county emergency management pages for the latest evacuation, closure and fire information.

Tuesday, June 30, 11:30 a.m.

The Ferris Fire northwest of Dolores has grown to 19,613 acres and remains zero percent contained, according to fire officials.

The fire is burning about 15 miles northwest of Dolores on the Dolores Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest. Officials say it was started by lightning.

Fire officials said winds and fire behavior moderated slightly on Monday, allowing crews to build fireline directly on parts of the active fire edge to protect homes and private land.

The fire did not grow significantly to the northeast, which is the area closest to evacuated homes. Crews also completed an overnight burnout operation to remove unburned fuel between the fire and National Forest System Road 240. Officials say that work created a containment line to help protect the Glade Ranch Subdivision.

The fire has not reached private lands or the Benchmark Lookout Tower. Firefighters have also prepared the Glade Guard Station in case the fire pushes north.

However, fire danger remains high. A Red Flag Warning is expected Tuesday, with ridgetop wind gusts as high as 45 to 50 miles per hour. Helicopters made water drops Monday and are expected to work again Tuesday, but officials say high winds could limit air operations later in the day.

Evacuations remain in place for Glade Ranch residents, and a pre-evacuation order has been issued farther east. Montezuma County has also issued evacuations for private lands along the lower Dolores River corridor from McPhee Dam to Bradfield Bridge.

A San Juan National Forest fire area closure remains in place.

Residents should continue monitoring Dolores County emergency updates, Montezuma County updates, the Ferris Fire Information Facebook page and InciWeb for the latest evacuation, closure and fire information.

Monday, June 29, 10:15 p.m.

The Ferris Fire northwest of Dolores is now listed at about 20,600 acres, based on preliminary perimeter information from Watch Duty.

A Monday evening InciWeb update says the Ferris, Far Draw and Doe Canyon fires have all merged and are being managed as the Ferris Fire by San Juan Team 8.

Fire officials say the fire has not reached private lands or the Benchmark Lookout Tower. Crews are continuing structure protection work ahead of the fire, and retardant drops have been made around homes and the lookout tower.

Evacuations remain in place for Glade Ranch residents, with a pre-evacuation area farther east. Montezuma County has also issued evacuations for private lands along the lower Dolores River corridor from McPhee Dam to Bradfield Bridge.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. Forecasters expect southwest winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusts up to 45 miles per hour and relative humidity as low as 7 to 12 percent.

Residents should continue monitoring Dolores County, Montezuma County and Ferris Fire Information updates for more.

In southeastern Utah, the Horse Head Fire in San Juan County is now listed at about 530 acres and 50 percent contained. Utah Fire Info says structures are no longer threatened, after improved weather conditions allowed aircraft to make targeted drops. Crews are continuing to work around the fire perimeter.

The Babylon Fire remains at about 38,400 acres and zero percent contained.

Monday, June 29, 4:34 p.m.

Fire crews are making progress on the Ferris Fire northwest of Dolores after lighter winds allowed firefighters to engage in key areas.

The fire has grown to about 17,000 acres and remains zero percent contained.

Fire officials say crews are constructing direct fireline in areas where homes and other values are most at risk. Helicopters are supporting firefighters by cooling hotspots along the fire’s edge.

Officials said crews had a good day Sunday despite high winds. Firefighters developed a strong anchor point on the western flank and kept the fire east of Doe Canyon. Multiple retardant drops were also completed around the Benchmark Lookout and structures in the Glade Ranch area to make them more defensible.

As the fire continues moving northeast, officials say it is expected to move from Ponderosa pine into meadow and Gambel oak ecosystems. That could decrease fire activity in those areas.

Still, critical weather, dry fuels and fire behavior remain concerns. Officials say firefighters will work aggressively to protect lives, resources and critical values at risk when conditions allow, and will disengage when hazards become too dangerous.

GO evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices remain in place for parts of western Dolores and Montezuma counties. Residents should continue checking local emergency updates and the new Ferris Fire Information Facebook page.

The Horse Head Fire in San Juan County, Utah, is now listed at about 530 acres and 30 percent contained, according to Watch Duty updates citing the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire is burning between the Babylon Fire and the Colorado state line. Earlier updates from Utah Fire Info said structures were threatened and air resources were supporting the response.

The Babylon Fire remains the largest regional incident, at about 38,400 acres and zero percent contained. The Needles District of Canyonlands National Park is temporarily closed because of the nearby fire, though officials say the Babylon Fire is not currently burning inside the park.

Monday, June 29, 10:45 a.m.

The Ferris Fire northwest of Dolores has grown to about 14,500 acres, based on preliminary fire perimeter mapping uploaded to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The San Juan National Forest says the Ferris Fire merged with the Doe Canyon Fire on Sunday. Earlier Sunday, officials said the Far Draw Fire had also merged with Ferris. All three will be referred to as the Ferris Fire moving forward.

Crews spent Sunday scouting the fire area for safe opportunities to engage, focusing on structure protection in the Glade Ranch Subdivision and establishing a helispot at Bradfield Campground. Officials say crews and aircraft are expected to use aggressive suppression tactics when safe opportunities arise Monday.

GO, or Level 3, evacuation orders remain in place for Lone Dome Road, Bradfield Campground, Road 521 toward McPhee Dam, the Glade Ranch Subdivision and private land inholdings north of Glade Ranch.

A pre-evacuation notice also remains in place from Lone Mesa State Park east to the Dolores-Norwood Road and north to Disappointment Road. People who need extra time to leave, or who have animals, can leave now.

In southeastern Utah, the Babylon Fire has grown to about 38,400 acres, based on preliminary perimeter mapping from the National Interagency Fire Center.

Fire perimeters are preliminary and show the general burn area. They do not necessarily show whether structures inside a perimeter have been damaged or destroyed.

Residents and travelers should continue to monitor local emergency updates, avoid closed areas, and be prepared for changing conditions.

Sunday, June 28, 5:30 p.m.

The Ferris Fire has grown to about 9,600 acres and remains zero percent contained.

San Juan Team 8 says the Far Draw Fire has merged with the Ferris Fire. The Far Draw Fire has merged with the Ferris Fire, while the nearby Doe Canyon Fire is now listed at just over 1,000 acres.

GO, or Level 3, evacuation orders remain in place for Lone Dome Road, Bradfield Campground, Road 521 toward McPhee Dam, the Glade Ranch Subdivision and private land inholdings north of Glade Ranch.

Dolores County has also issued a pre-evacuation notice from Lone Mesa State Park east to the Dolores-Norwood Road and north to Disappointment Road. Officials say conditions are degrading and an evacuation order may be imminent. Residents in that area should prepare to leave, and people who need extra time or have animals may leave now.

The intersection of County Road 16 and County Road S in Dolores County is restricted to all travelers. Access to Bradfield Bridge Recreational Site, Cabin Canyon Campground, Ferris Canyon Campground, Metaska Day Use Site, Ormiston Road, Glade Road and Dolores River Corridor Road is closed until further notice.

Fire officials say high winds and extreme fire behavior are continuing to limit ground operations and may reduce or prevent the use of aircraft.

In southeastern Utah, the Babylon Fire in San Juan County has grown to 16,171 acres and remains zero percent contained. Fire officials say the fire showed wind-driven growth to the northeast over the last 24 hours. No evacuations are currently in place, but several roads are closed, and a Great Basin incident management team has been ordered to support suppression efforts.

Sunday, June 28, 11:48 a.m.

The Ferris Fire has grown to 5,813 acres and remains zero percent contained. San Juan Team 8 says the Far Draw Fire has merged with the Ferris Fire, and the Ferris, Far Draw and Doe Canyon fires are now being managed together as the Ferris Fire.

The Glade Ranch Subdivision remains under GO status and is fully evacuated. Evacuation orders also remain in place for Lone Dome Road, Bradfield Campground and Road 521 toward McPhee Dam.

The intersection of County Road 16 and County Road S in Dolores County is restricted to all travelers. Access to Bradfield Bridge Recreational Site, Cabin Canyon Campground, Ferris Canyon Campground, Metaska Day Use Site, Ormiston Road, Glade Road and Dolores River Corridor Road is closed until further notice.

Fire officials say extreme fire behavior and high winds are expected to continue Sunday, limiting ground engagement and potentially preventing aircraft from flying.

Sunday, June 28, 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters are managing three rapidly growing wildfires together in western Montezuma and Dolores counties after extreme fire behavior pushed major growth Saturday.

The Ferris Fire, Far Draw Fire and Doe Canyon Fire are burning north and northeast of Pleasant View, near the Dolores and Montezuma county line.

As of Sunday morning, preliminary perimeter mapping showed the Ferris Fire at nearly 4,800 acres. The Far Draw Fire was estimated at about 650 acres, and the Doe Canyon Fire was estimated at about 385 acres.

Level 3, or GO, evacuation orders remain in place for the Glade Ranch Subdivision, Lone Dome Road, Bradfield Bridge Campground and Forest Road 521 toward McPhee Reservoir. An emergency shelter is available at the Pleasant View Firehouse (15235 County Rd CC, Pleasant View, CO 81331).

Fire officials said crews observed extreme fire behavior Saturday and were not able to safely engage the fires from the ground because of dangerous conditions. Aviation efforts were also stopped after high winds made flying unsafe.

A night shift remained on scene overnight to monitor fire growth and assess structures. Firefighters are expected to hold a morning briefing Sunday to develop a plan to engage the fires as conditions allow.

The San Juan Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken command of the Ferris, Far Draw and Doe Canyon fires.

Additional wildfires are also burning in southeastern Utah. The Babylon Fire west of Blanding remains active at about 300 acres, while the Horse Head Fire east of Blanding has grown to about 750 acres.

Residents are urged to check evacuation information from Dolores County, Montezuma County and local emergency management agencies for the latest updates. Conditions can change quickly.

People should avoid closed roads, stay out of evacuation areas and be prepared to leave immediately if ordered.

Fire danger remains high across the region. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Sunday for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels. Fire restrictions and burn bans are also in place across much of southwest Colorado and the Four Corners.