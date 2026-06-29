Ferris Fire crews make progress as lighter winds allow more direct work

Updated Monday, June 29th at 4:34 p.m.:

Fire crews are making progress on the Ferris Fire northwest of Dolores after lighter winds allowed firefighters to engage in key areas.

The fire has grown to about 17,000 acres and remains zero percent contained.

Fire officials say crews are constructing direct fireline in areas where homes and other values are most at risk. Helicopters are supporting firefighters by cooling hotspots along the fire’s edge.

Officials said crews had a good day Sunday despite high winds. Firefighters developed a strong anchor point on the western flank and kept the fire east of Doe Canyon. Multiple retardant drops were also completed around the Benchmark Lookout and structures in the Glade Ranch area to make them more defensible.

As the fire continues moving northeast, officials say it is expected to move from Ponderosa pine into meadow and Gambel oak ecosystems. That could decrease fire activity in those areas.

Still, critical weather, dry fuels and fire behavior remain concerns. Officials say firefighters will work aggressively to protect lives, resources and critical values at risk when conditions allow, and will disengage when hazards become too dangerous.

GO evacuation orders and pre-evacuation notices remain in place for parts of western Dolores and Montezuma counties. Residents should continue checking local emergency updates and the new Ferris Fire Information Facebook page.

The Horse Head Fire in San Juan County, Utah, is now listed at about 530 acres and 30 percent contained, according to Watch Duty updates citing the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire is burning between the Babylon Fire and the Colorado state line. Earlier updates from Utah Fire Info said structures were threatened and air resources were supporting the response.

The Babylon Fire remains the largest regional incident, at about 38,400 acres and zero percent contained. The Needles District of Canyonlands National Park is temporarily closed because of the nearby fire, though officials say the Babylon Fire is not currently burning inside the park.

Courtesy Inciweb Multiple fires were burning in Dolores and Montezuma Counties. The San Juan National Forest says the Ferris Fire merged with the Doe Canyon Fire on Sunday. Earlier Sunday, officials said the Far Draw Fire had also merged with Ferris.

Updated Monday, June 29, at 10:45 a.m.: The Ferris Fire northwest of Dolores has grown to about 14,500 acres, based on preliminary fire perimeter mapping uploaded to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The San Juan National Forest says the Ferris Fire merged with the Doe Canyon Fire on Sunday. Earlier Sunday, officials said the Far Draw Fire had also merged with Ferris. All three will be referred to as the Ferris Fire moving forward.

Crews spent Sunday scouting the fire area for safe opportunities to engage, focusing on structure protection in the Glade Ranch Subdivision and establishing a helispot at Bradfield Campground. Officials say crews and aircraft are expected to use aggressive suppression tactics when safe opportunities arise Monday.

GO, or Level 3, evacuation orders remain in place for Lone Dome Road, Bradfield Campground, Road 521 toward McPhee Dam, the Glade Ranch Subdivision and private land inholdings north of Glade Ranch.

A pre-evacuation notice also remains in place from Lone Mesa State Park east to the Dolores-Norwood Road and north to Disappointment Road. People who need extra time to leave, or who have animals, can leave now.

In southeastern Utah, the Babylon Fire has grown to about 38,400 acres, based on preliminary perimeter mapping from the National Interagency Fire Center.

Fire perimeters are preliminary and show the general burn area. They do not necessarily show whether structures inside a perimeter have been damaged or destroyed.

Residents and travelers should continue to monitor local emergency updates, avoid closed areas and be prepared for changing conditions.

Updated Sunday, June 28 5:30 p.m.:

The Ferris Fire has grown to about 9,600 acres and remains zero percent contained.

San Juan Team 8 says the Far Draw Fire has merged with the Ferris Fire. The Far Draw Fire has merged with the Ferris Fire, while the nearby Doe Canyon Fire is now listed at just over 1,000 acres.

GO, or Level 3, evacuation orders remain in place for Lone Dome Road, Bradfield Campground, Road 521 toward McPhee Dam, the Glade Ranch Subdivision and private land inholdings north of Glade Ranch.

Dolores County has also issued a pre-evacuation notice from Lone Mesa State Park east to the Dolores-Norwood Road and north to Disappointment Road. Officials say conditions are degrading and an evacuation order may be imminent. Residents in that area should prepare to leave, and people who need extra time or have animals may leave now.

The intersection of County Road 16 and County Road S in Dolores County is restricted to all travelers. Access to Bradfield Bridge Recreational Site, Cabin Canyon Campground, Ferris Canyon Campground, Metaska Day Use Site, Ormiston Road, Glade Road and Dolores River Corridor Road is closed until further notice.

Fire officials say high winds and extreme fire behavior are continuing to limit ground operations and may reduce or prevent the use of aircraft.

In southeastern Utah, the Babylon Fire in San Juan County has grown to 16,171 acres and remains zero percent contained. Fire officials say the fire showed wind-driven growth to the northeast over the last 24 hours. No evacuations are currently in place, but several roads are closed, and a Great Basin incident management team has been ordered to support suppression efforts.

Updated Sunday, June 28, 11:48 a.m.:

The Ferris Fire has grown to 5,813 acres and remains zero percent contained. San Juan Team 8 says the Far Draw Fire has merged with the Ferris Fire, and the Ferris, Far Draw and Doe Canyon fires are now being managed together as the Ferris Fire.

The Glade Ranch Subdivision remains under GO status and is fully evacuated. Evacuation orders also remain in place for Lone Dome Road, Bradfield Campground and Road 521 toward McPhee Dam.

The intersection of County Road 16 and County Road S in Dolores County is restricted to all travelers. Access to Bradfield Bridge Recreational Site, Cabin Canyon Campground, Ferris Canyon Campground, Metaska Day Use Site, Ormiston Road, Glade Road and Dolores River Corridor Road is closed until further notice.

Fire officials say extreme fire behavior and high winds are expected to continue Sunday, limiting ground engagement and potentially preventing aircraft from flying.

Updated Sunday, June 28, at 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters are managing three rapidly growing wildfires together in western Montezuma and Dolores counties after extreme fire behavior pushed major growth Saturday.

The Ferris Fire, Far Draw Fire and Doe Canyon Fire are burning north and northeast of Pleasant View, near the Dolores and Montezuma county line.

As of Sunday morning, preliminary perimeter mapping showed the Ferris Fire at nearly 4,800 acres. The Far Draw Fire was estimated at about 650 acres, and the Doe Canyon Fire was estimated at about 385 acres.

Level 3, or GO, evacuation orders remain in place for the Glade Ranch Subdivision, Lone Dome Road, Bradfield Bridge Campground and Forest Road 521 toward McPhee Reservoir. An emergency shelter is available at the Pleasant View Firehouse (15235 County Rd CC, Pleasant View, CO 81331).

Fire officials said crews observed extreme fire behavior Saturday and were not able to safely engage the fires from the ground because of dangerous conditions. Aviation efforts were also stopped after high winds made flying unsafe.

A night shift remained on scene overnight to monitor fire growth and assess structures. Firefighters are expected to hold a morning briefing Sunday to develop a plan to engage the fires as conditions allow.

The San Juan Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken command of the Ferris, Far Draw and Doe Canyon fires.

Additional wildfires are also burning in southeastern Utah. The Babylon Fire west of Blanding remains active at about 300 acres, while the Horse Head Fire east of Blanding has grown to about 750 acres.

Residents are urged to check evacuation information from Dolores County, Montezuma County and local emergency management agencies for the latest updates. Conditions can change quickly.

People should avoid closed roads, stay out of evacuation areas and be prepared to leave immediately if ordered.

Fire danger remains high across the region. A Red Flag Warning is in effect Sunday for gusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels. Fire restrictions and burn bans are also in place across much of southwest Colorado and the Four Corners.

