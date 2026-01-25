Western Colorado isn't ready to produce sustainable jet fuel, study finds

A recent study found that Western Slope counties may be a ways off from producing bio-based jet fuel.

Pitkin, Mesa, Delta and Eagle counties have been looking into the viability of creating sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, since 2024 .

Michael Port manages Pitkin County's climate initiatives and oversaw the feasibility project.

"We did not find a business case today for building a SAF plant, given current technology," Port told the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. "But it is still a young — relatively young — market, and things might change over the coming years."

SAF can be made from a variety of materials, including trees, plant seeds and algae. It's blended with traditional jet fuel, improving air quality and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. There are currently only a handful of SAF plants in the U.S.

The study examined three potential sources for the fuel: forestry residue (like dead trees), oilseed crops, and solid waste from landfills.

Each of those options presented challenges that the counties deemed insurmountable for the time being.

The region probably has enough forestry residue, for example, but moving those dead trees to a single location would be too costly.

"We have a lot of material, but it's spread out over a large distance, so that poses a challenge," Port said. "The types of technologies that are currently available require large feedstock volumes to be profitable."

Airlines wouldn't buy the SAF if it weren't cost-competitive, Port said.

Commissioner Greg Poschman noted that the technology is water-intensive, which might make it a bad fit for the region.

"Perhaps this just isn't the climate and the area we should be trying to produce a fuel, if it's a water-intensive process," Poschman said.

Eagle County has been pursuing a small-scale SAF system at its landfill , which would serve the dual purpose of reducing solid waste.

Port suggested Pitkin County keep an eye on that project, as it likely represents the "nearest-term opportunity for a community like ours."

