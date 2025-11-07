© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Months after Emily Pike went missing, the remains of another Apache teen were found

Mountain West News Bureau | By Gabriel Pietrorazio
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:05 PM MST
Challistia Colelay, who went by "Tia," was a 16-year-old Apache teen and went missing on Oct. 16, 2025.
Lula Mae Colelay
/
Instagram
Challistia Colelay, who went by "Tia," was a 16-year-old Apache teen and went missing on Oct. 16, 2025.

The biological mother of an Apache teen who's been missing since last month says her child's remains were discovered by tribal and federal police earlier this week. It comes after Arizona named a new alert system honoring another Apache teen, Emily Pike.

Sixteen-year-old Challistia Colelay, who went by "Tia," disappeared in mid-October.

On Monday, authorities discovered human remains in Navajo County near the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Reservation.

Authorities asked for help in trying to identify the body by releasing physical and clothing descriptions. Soon after, Tia's biological mother, Lula Mae Colelay, confirmed on social media that her daughter was found.

The investigation is being handled by the White Mountain Apache Police Department and BIA Fort Apache Agency. The Bureau of Indian Affairs' Missing and Murdered Unit is also involved.

Anybody with information about Tia's case may call the BIA MMU hotline at 1-833-560-2065 or text BIAMMU to 847411 with a tip.

Gabriel Pietrorazio
