Flood Warnings continue through Wednesday for Southwestern Colorado

Updated at 5:51 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025

The National Weather Service has extended a flood warning for the San Juan River near Pagosa Springs until early Wednesday morning.

The river is expected to rise above its banks Monday evening and crest at 12 feet — a foot and a half above flood stage — shortly after midnight. At that height, water could reach portions of the San Juan River Campground and the River Center shopping complex east of town.

This marks a third day of flooding for the region. Hundreds of homes were evacuated over the weekend as water surged through the streets of southwestern Colorado. No deaths have been reported but local officials say Pagosa Springs and Vallecito were the hardest hit areas, with widespread damage to roads, bridges, culverts, and other public infrastructure.

And more rain continues to fall, with the National Weather Service saying the region could expect between 1 and 2 more inches of precipitation, as remnants of Tropical Storm Raymond moved into the southern valleys and San Juan Mountains Monday.

A flood watch is in effect for the Animas River and San Juan River basins through Tuesday morning.

Pagosa Springs Town Manager David Harris said the rain prompted evacuations in some neighborhoods, concerns about sewage leaking into the river upstream and threats to area bridges.

“We had some concerns about the integrity of one of the (Colorado Department of Transportation) bridges that runs through town. Thankfully the break in the rain yesterday provided the opportunity for us to lift the evacuation order and CDOT examine the bridge and everything seems to be fine,” Harris said.

It will likely take days before the town knows the extent of the property damage. The rush of water did prompt some residents to try to float the swollen river, something Harris said is not advised at this point.

Courtesy of the Pagosa Springs Police Department Flooding in southwestern Colorado.

“It’s concerning that people would endanger themselves that way,” Harris said. “There are many people who are observant of orders provided by police, fire and other emergency service personnel and there are those who become belligerent and it's sad to see that. But I think for the most part, common sense will usually kick in and the more calmer, rational self will suddenly emerge.”

The swollen San Juan River has already impacted some area businesses and public infrastructure. Harris said parts of The Springs Resort & Spa hot springs were underwater.

The National Weather Service says more than 6 inches of rain fell on Wolf Creek Pass above Pagosa Springs from the storm, while the Pagosa Airport recorded more than 3 inches. At its peak over the weekend, the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs registered a gauge height of more than 12 feet on Saturday. Prior to the storm it was at under 4 feet.

Courtesy of the USGS River gage height at the U.S. Geologic Survey monitoring location San Juan River at Pagosa Springs.

“It wouldn't qualify as a 100-year-flood, but it was still a very substantial amount of rain that was hit. And we do have damages to properties as well as both in the public and private sectors,” Harris said. “And I think the biggest challenge is going to be the recovery and just assessing the damage once the rain stops and the waters subside.”

Water levels are heading into historic territory. The Weather Service notes the San Juan River last hit a high of 13.5 feet in 1927.

Harris, who was watching it rain while speaking with CPR News Monday morning, said it was too early to say if Pagosa Springs had seen the worst of things yet.

“We knew another salvo is coming today and probably until tomorrow. I will take them as they come, manage the situation. But I think it's hard to say if it's going to be lighter or heavier than what we've seen so far,” Harris said.

Courtesy of the Pagosa Springs Police Department Flooding in southwestern Colorado.

The heavy rain in Vallecito started late Friday. Vallecito Creek and Grimes Creek north of Vallecito Lake had unprecedented flooding, according to the La Plata County government, with over double what they see at the height of spring runoff. Rain gauges above Vallecito Lake registered 3 to 5 inches of precipitation through Saturday.

La Plata County said on Saturday, emergency responders estimated that there were over 100 homes with water damage, though they were still doing damage assessments. A meeting for residents is scheduled Monday evening at the Vallecito Community Center.

As of Sunday night, the mandatory evacuation order for all Pagosa Springs residents in the downtown area had been lifted. But the police department said standing water and debris remain, and the department advised people to stay away from parks and the surrounding downtown areas along the San Juan River.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster on Sunday “to support response and recovery efforts following significant flooding in Western Colorado.” He noted several state agencies helped in the response over the weekend, including CDOT, the state health department, Colorado State Patrol and the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

